Shots fired into occupied dwelling; residents bewildered

Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence Tuesday night that very nearly became something even more serious.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Old Shocco just after midnight Wednesday morning. A husband and wife were in the apartment that was hit, in different rooms.
Both told officers that they heard two gunshots just before midnight, followed by breaking glass. The wife was in the bedroom lying down at the time, and the husband was in the living room. After checking on each other, the husband said he looked outside but did not see anything or anyone. He did notice that the bottom of blinds on a window in the master bedroom were damaged.
Officers found what appeared to be two bullet holes, three to four inches apart, in the lower panel of the bedroom window. Following the trajectory from the bullet holes, one projectile was recovered inside a dresser in the bedroom.
The second projectile appears to have passed through the mattress where the wife was laying down, finally coming to rest inside a laundry basket on the other side of the bed.
Curtis said the officers who took the report seemed to think the projectiles were 9 mm, but could not say for certain. There were no shell casings recovered outside the house.
A witness who was outside the house at the time reported seeing a black male running up the street immediately after the shots were fired, but could not give any further description.
Neither the husband nor the wife knew who might want to shoot them or why.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.