Shots fired into occupied dwelling; residents bewildered

Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence Tuesday night that very nearly became something even more serious.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Old Shocco just after midnight Wednesday morning. A husband and wife were in the apartment that was hit, in different rooms. 