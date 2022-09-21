Short track driver remains in hospital, in stable condition after weekend wreck

A driver involved in a wreck at the Talladega Short Track remains in the hospital in stable condition.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said the driver, who the short track identified as Jeff Dean, remains in the hospital Monday in stable condition after an accident at the short track Sunday.
In a news release the chief said that at around 1 a.m. Sunday, crews from the Lincoln Fire Department were working EMS standby at the Talladega Short Track when they responded to a driver that had overturned and was trapped.
He said Lincoln personnel along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department had to extricate the Dean from the car. Vincent said crews did have to use the jaws of life to extricate Dean from the vehicle. The driver was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air ambulance.
He said Dean’s car was not the only wreck during short track competition Saturday night.
“They had three different wrecks or rollovers,” the chief said. “It was the only wreck with injuries.”
The short track gave an update of Dean’s condition on its Facebook page.
“Mr. Dean is currently still being observed by the trauma center and will undergo more testing and treatment over the next day or two,” the update said. “He has spoken to family members and is bruised and banged up from the accident.”
Vincent said his department regularly provides stand-by service for the short track and commended the departments involved in their quick action and teamwork Sunday morning.
“When we were asked to take on providing coverage for the events at TST, I committed to providing the best service possible,” he said. “As the chief, I couldn't be any more proud and thankful for the dedicated professionals we have representing Lincoln Fire Department, Lincoln Police Department and Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department that uphold that commitment.”
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.