Short track driver remains in hospital, in stable condition after weekend wreck

Talladega racer crash

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track. (Lincoln Fire Department)

 Lincoln Fire Department

A driver involved in a wreck at the Talladega Short Track remains in the hospital in stable condition. 

Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said the driver, who the short track identified as Jeff Dean, remains in the hospital Monday in stable condition after an accident at the short track Sunday.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.