Shootout in mobile home park leaves Sylacauga Police asking for public's help

Sylacauga Police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together an incident that appears to have led to a shootout in a mobile home park last week.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, officers were called to Harris Mobile Home Park on Old Birmingham Highway, in the same general area where they had responded to a domestic dispute earlier the same day.
“On arrival, officers found a 2015 Huyandai Elantra that appeared to have been hit by a bullet,” Johnson said.
The back glass on the vehicle was shattered, according to the 42-year-old woman who owns the vehicle.
“During a search of the area, officers located evidence of where the offender or offenders shot from,” Johnson said. “Because of the evidence recovered, it appears that the victim’s vehicle was struck unintentionally. It is believed that two persons were involved is a ‘shoot-out’ near the location, where multiple rounds were shot.SPD investigations is still working the case.”
Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime should contact the Investigation Division at 256-401-264 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716.