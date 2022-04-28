Shootings in county: Man goes out for a walk, gets shot in leg

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two apparently unrelated shooting incidents in different parts of the county just a few hours apart.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the first incident was reported on Threatt Lane between 3:45 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. April 19. Responding deputies found the victim, a 50-year-old man, sitting on his front porch with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Jones said the victim told investigators that he had been walking in front of the house when he heard at least two gunshots and then felt intense pain in his leg. He said he did not see who might have fired the shots or what direction they might have come from. He was later transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga for treatment of his injuries.
No shell casings were recovered at the scene, Jones said.
The second incident was reported a little over three hours later on the 11000 block of Renfroe Road in Alpine. Jones said there is a known suspect in this case.
Witnesses reported that the victim, a 35-year-old man, and the suspect had argued shortly before the incident, which occurred between 7:04 p.m. and 7:19 p.m., according to the report.
The victim was airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for treatment, and has since been released, Jones said.
Although there is a known suspect in this case, no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
Jones added that investigators do not believe there is any connection between the two incidents.