Shooting suspect turns himself in

An Alpine man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in April has turned himself in.
Travis Lamont Swain, 37, turned himself in to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 12 after seeing local and social media posts indicating that he was wanted on a felony assault warrant.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he turned himself in and posted a $7,500 bond about 20 minutes after being booked.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the sheriff’s office, Swain is a suspect in the shooting of a 35-year-old Alpine man on the 11000 block of Renfroe Road April 19. Deputies responding to the shots fired call found the victim lying on the ground. He was eventually taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital via Life Flight, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Swain is charged with assault in the second degree, a class C felony in Alabama punishable upon conviction by ten years in prison.