Shooting suspect turns himself in

An Alpine man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in April has turned himself in.

Travis Lamont Swain, 37, turned himself in to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 12 after seeing local and social media posts indicating that he was wanted on a felony assault warrant.

