Shooting on Knox Street hit house, car

Shooting teaser

An apparent drive-by shooting near the barber shop on Knox Street at 15th Street in Talladega damaged a home and a vehicle but no people Friday afternoon.

According to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner, officers responded to a shots-fired call on Knox Street on Friday at 3:14 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing four or five shots, one of which penetrated a nearby home that was occupied by a 32-year-old woman at the time. A second shot apparently damaged a white 2004 Toyota Sequoia parked nearby. There was no one inside the vehicle at the time, Faulkner said.