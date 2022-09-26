Shooting on Knox Street hit house, car

An apparent drive-by shooting near the barber shop on Knox Street at 15th Street in Talladega damaged a home and a vehicle but no people Friday afternoon.
According to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner, officers responded to a shots-fired call on Knox Street on Friday at 3:14 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing four or five shots, one of which penetrated a nearby home that was occupied by a 32-year-old woman at the time. A second shot apparently damaged a white 2004 Toyota Sequoia parked nearby. There was no one inside the vehicle at the time, Faulkner said.
Two .223 shell casings were covered from the scene of the shooting.
Faulkner added that investigators also recovered an AR-type pistol in the grass next to the barbershop that would have been consistent with the shell casings recovered.
The shooting took place in broad daylight and there were several witnesses present who said the shots seemed to have come from a moving car. None of the witnesses were able to describe the vehicle, however.
At least one witness was later arrested for failure to appear in municipal court on traffic charges in an unrelated case.
It was still unclear Monday afternoon what the intended target might have been.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or via Central Alabama Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Crime Stoppers tips are also unanimous.