Shooting of teen boy at Hallmark Apartments investigated

Talladega police are investigating a shooting at Hallmark Apartments on Alabama 77 Wednesday evening that wounded a 16-year-old boy.
According to Capt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex around 7 p.m. On arrival, officers found the teenager receiving first aid from two women, one of whom turned out to be his grandmother.
The victim appeared to have been shot once in the shoulder and once in the leg, Curtis said. Later, paramedics responded to the scene, taking the victim by ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. From there, he was airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he remained Thursday. Details of his condition were not immediately available, but Curtis said he is expected to survive.
The victim himself told investigators that he had been standing on his grandmother’s porch when a subject approached him and began shooting with what he said he believed was an AR-15.
The victim told investigators that he believed the shooter mistook him for someone else, according to Curtis.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.