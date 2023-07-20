 Skip to main content
Shooting of teen boy at Hallmark Apartments investigated

Talladega police are investigating a shooting at Hallmark Apartments on Alabama 77 Wednesday evening that wounded a 16-year-old boy.

According to Capt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex around 7 p.m. On arrival, officers found the teenager receiving first aid from two women, one of whom turned out to be his grandmother.