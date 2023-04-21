 Skip to main content
Shooting investigation leads to weapons charges against Eastaboga man

Gary David Smith

An investigation into a fatal shooting in Eastaboga earlier this month led to the arrest of a 73-year-old man on weapons-related charges.

According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies responded to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Mahaffey Road in Eastaboga on April 9.