Shooting investigation leads to weapons charges against Eastaboga man

An investigation into a fatal shooting in Eastaboga earlier this month led to the arrest of a 73-year-old man on weapons-related charges.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies responded to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Mahaffey Road in Eastaboga on April 9.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Dewayne Allen, 55, of Oxford, was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he was pronounced dead. His body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences Lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
The investigation into Allen’s death is still ongoing.
Although he has not been charged with shooting Allen, deputies did arrest Gary David Smith, 73, of Eastaboga for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, both of which are felonies in Alabama.
Smith is a registered sex offender. According to the state registry, he was convicted of first degree rape in 1975. It was not entirely clear what his sentence was or when he was released, although it does appear that he was compliant with registration requirements.
Giddens said he believed that Smith also had a prior conviction for robbery around the same time.
Bond was set at $10,000 in each case, or $20,000 total. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Smith posted bond and was released Monday.
Being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number are both class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.