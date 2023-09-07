 Skip to main content
featured

Shooting injures three at Talladega apartment complex

A shooting incident early this past Saturday morning at College Hills Apartments left three Talladega teenagers with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police reports.

According to Talladega police Capt. Ron McElrath, patrol officers initially responded to a call of multiple gunshot wounds in the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega just after 2:30 a.m. All three of the victims were male, one was 18 years old and the other two were both 15.