Shooting injures three at Talladega apartment complex

A shooting incident early this past Saturday morning at College Hills Apartments left three Talladega teenagers with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police reports.
According to Talladega police Capt. Ron McElrath, patrol officers initially responded to a call of multiple gunshot wounds in the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega just after 2:30 a.m. All three of the victims were male, one was 18 years old and the other two were both 15.
All three victims said they had been sitting in a car that was parked in front of College Hills Apartments at about 2:30 a.m. when someone opened fire on the car. The 18-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds were in the back seat, and the other 15-year-old was in the front passenger seat, McElrath said. It was not immediately clear if there was anyone in the driver’s seat at the time.
None of the victims said they know who might have shot at them or why, and the two younger victims said they did not see the shooter or shooters. The 18-year-old said he saw one person flee behind the apartment building on foot immediately after the shooting.
Investigators were able to recover physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, although it was not immediately clear how many shots had been fired or from what type of weapon.
The two younger victims were later transported from Citizens to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, and the 18-year-old was transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. No information on their conditions was available Tuesday, although none of their injuries were deemed life-threatening.
In addition to the vehicle the three victims were in, gunshots also damaged a 2006 Ford Escort in the College Hills Parking lot. The second vehicle was not occupied at the time of the shooting, McElrath said.
Talladega Police also responded to two other shooting incidents over Labor Day weekend, although no one was injured in either incident.
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, a 42-year-old male reported that he was driving on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. in a 2016 Jeep Patriot. Someone fired on his car near the intersection with Burr Avenue, damaging the vehicle but leaving the driver unscathed.
McElrath said the driver’s side of the vehicle was damaged and shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The other case involved a shooting into an occupied dwelling in Curry Court. The victim, an 88-year-old man, told investigators that he had heard a noise Sunday night at about 9 p.m., but did not realize until about 7 a.m. Monday morning that he had heard a gunshot. He showed the investigator a hole in his screen door and a dent in the front door where the bullet hit it. Investigators were able to recover a fragment of the bullet from the front porch, McElrath said.
There was no obvious connection between the incident at College Hills and the other two incidents, McElrath said.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or via Crimestoppers of Central Alabama by calling their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app. Users should make sure they receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. The release said that tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose to.