 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting incident on Brignoli Street leaves one dead, one wounded

Brignoli

Police investigate a shooting incident on Brignoli Street in Talladega on Thursday night left a 19-year-old woman dead and a 30-year-old man wounded.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

A shooting incident on Brignoli Street in Talladega on Thursday night left a 19-year-old woman dead and a 30-year-old man wounded.

Kelis Brenae Cook was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime from multiple gunshot wounds by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.