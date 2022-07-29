Shooting incident on Brignoli Street leaves one dead, one wounded

A shooting incident on Brignoli Street in Talladega on Thursday night left a 19-year-old woman dead and a 30-year-old man wounded.
Kelis Brenae Cook was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime from multiple gunshot wounds by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police responded to multiple shots fired on the 400 block of Brignoli just before 9 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found the male victim standing on the porch of a house with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand.
“Officers were then directed to a silver Nissan Altima in the back yard of a residence on Brignoli Street,” Thompson said. Cook was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Multiple shell casings were recovered from where the vehicle appeared to have left the roadway, Thompson said.
The investigation was still ongoing Friday morning, with no known suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.