Shooting in Sylacauga leaves one man dead; police department looks for witnesses

A shooting in Sylacauga on Friday night left a local man dead, according to Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith, 22, was taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center in a private vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Sylacauga Police “investigators responded to CVMC to speak to witnesses and process the vehicle that Fluker-Smith was transported in,” Johnson said. “According to witnesses, the victim was sitting in a 2011 Ford Fusion near his residence, 306 South Main Ave., when the shooter or shooters approached him and began firing inside of the vehicle. The victim was then transported in the same vehicle to the ER.”
After notifying the coroner, police transported Fluker-Smith’s body to the state Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
Fluker-Smith’s death marks the first homicide in the city of Sylacauga in 2022.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2464 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716.
You may also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or by downloading the mobile app.