Shooting in Sylacauga leads to capital murder charge for Talladega man

A Talladega man has been charged with capital murder stemming from a shooting in Sylacauga on July 1.
Sheridan Rashon Clark, 19, was arrested Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. at Pineview Apartments in Talladega on a warrant signed by District Judge Jeb Fannin. Clark is being held without bail in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Clark is charged with capital murder for the death of Natavius Cortez “Nart” Fluker-Smith, 22, on July 1. According to information released at the time, Fluker-Smith was sitting in a 2011 Ford Fusion near his residence at 306 South Main Avenue in Sylacauga about 11 p.m. when he was shot several times from outside the vehicle. He was taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga in the same vehicle he was shot in. Police were dispatched to the emergency room, where the investigation began.
Fluker-Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later. Police have not released any information on a possible motive for the crime.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson said Friday that the department and the victim’s family were grateful for everyone that had helped investigate the case, with a special “thank you to those that came forward with information from the community that made this arrest possible.”
Fluker-Smith attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Sylacauga, and graduated Sylacauga High School in 2017. He took classes at Auburn University Montgomery and worked at Velcon Filters in Sylacauga.
He is survived by his mother, Cassandra Fluker of Sylacauga; his father, Charles Smith of Tallassesse; two siblings, Tamekia Fluker and Justin Fluker, both of Sylacauga; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Clark had not had an initial court appearance as of Friday morning.
Following his initial appearance, the next step for Clark will be a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the charges against him to be bound over to a grand jury.
Grand jury proceedings are secret, but the grand jury will eventually decide whether to indict him for capital murder, for a lesser charge or to issue a no bill.
If he is indicted, the next step after that will be an arraignment in Talladega County Circuit Court. Since he is under 21, his lawyer will likely file a motion for him to be tried as a youthful offender. The judge assigned to the case will take several factors into consideration and make a decision based on them.
If youthful offender status is granted, Clark would be tried by a judge only (no jury) and, if convicted, would face a maximum sentence of three years in prison. If youthful offender status is denied, the discovery process would begin and the capital case would begin making its way to trial.
If convicted of capital murder by a jury, Clark would face a punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.