Shooting in Brecon leaves one person seriously injured

Talladega Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force responded to a shooting incident in Brecon on Thursday between 8:55 a.m and 9:30 a.m. that left one person seriously injured.

According to Chief Diane Thomas, officers found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim was moved to a safe landing area and was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by helicopter. The victim was still alive Thursday afternoon, but no specific information on his condition was available Thursday afternoon.