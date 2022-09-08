Shooting in Brecon leaves one person seriously injured

Talladega Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force responded to a shooting incident in Brecon on Thursday between 8:55 a.m and 9:30 a.m. that left one person seriously injured.
According to Chief Diane Thomas, officers found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim was moved to a safe landing area and was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by helicopter. The victim was still alive Thursday afternoon, but no specific information on his condition was available Thursday afternoon.
The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force identified a suspect and took him into custody after the incident, but no one had been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon.
Thomas said the suspect had been questioned and released pending further investigation.
Thomas said the victim and suspect appeared to have gotten into some sort of altercation before the shooting, but no other details were readily available Thursday. Both victim and suspect were Filter Buy employees.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s web site.