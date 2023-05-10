Shooting death on Howell Cove Road investigated

Talladega police are investigating the death of a local man who appears to have been shot to death in his home sometime last week.
Jonathan Vann Boyd, 43, was discovered inside his residence on the 4000 block of Howell Cove Road Friday after some of the people he worked with at Bridgewater Interiors in Eastaboga became concerned. According to Talladega Police Capt. Bob Curtis, no one had seen Boyd since sometime Wednesday evening.
Late Friday morning, Boyd’s co-workers went to his home to check on him. Police were called after the glass on a back door to the residence was found broken out.
Officers responding to a welfare check call at 11:40 a.m. found the body of a black male laying facedown in a hallway inside the house. The man was later identified as Boyd, who lived there.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Boyd was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, but may have been dead for a couple of days.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Dennis McDaniel, the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office investigator, Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and technicians from the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics also were called out to the scene.
Murphy added that Boyd appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, but that his body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Curtis said that investigators recovered shell casings inside the house, but did not find a gun.
The case is likely a homicide, although as of Monday afternoon, investigators had not identified any suspects in the case.
Boyd is the third homicide victim in the city of Talladega in calendar 2023. Montrelle Dontae “Pie” Johnson, 22, and D’juante Ny’Juwan “Fred” Dickerson, 23, both of Talladega, were both shot to death during the same incident in Talladega Downs in March.
Adrian Decorick Swain, 23, also of Talladega, was wounded during the same incident but survived.
Dennis Undrae Swain Jr., 23, of Alpine, has been charged with Johnson’s murder, but Dickerson’s killing remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.