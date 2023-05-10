 Skip to main content
Shooting death on Howell Cove Road investigated

Jonathan Boyd, 43, found Friday morning

Talladega police are investigating the death of a local man who appears to have been shot to death in his home sometime last week.

Jonathan Vann Boyd, 43, was discovered inside his residence on the 4000 block of Howell Cove Road Friday after some of the people he worked with at Bridgewater Interiors in Eastaboga became concerned. According to Talladega Police Capt. Bob Curtis, no one had seen Boyd since sometime Wednesday evening.