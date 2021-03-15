Shooting at Westgate Homes leaves teenager with bullet in his leg

A shooting incident outside Westgate Homes on Sunday evening left a teenager with a bullet in his leg, according to Talladega Police.
According Police Chief Jason Busby, officers were already heading toward Westgate in response to shots fired at about 7:40 p.m. when someone called and reported that an individual had been shot on Sloan Avenue. The officers found the victim, a 17-year-old male who did not live in Westgate. The officer put a tourniquet around the victim’s leg and waited for NorthStar ambulance.
Busby said the ambulance took the victim to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where he was then airlifted by Lifesaver Helicopter to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Word on his condition was not immediately available Monday, but Busby said he was expected to recover.
The people with the victim told investigators that they had been walking in the area when they heard several gunshots and a group of people further down Sloan Avenue. The report does not indicate who many people they saw or give any description of them, although it does specify that they were also on foot.
Police recovered 17 .45 caliber shell casings from the area where the shooting occurred, Busby said. It was too early into the investigation Monday to determine whether or not the victim had been the intended target.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be left on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.