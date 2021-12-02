Shooting at Talladega Downs injury report: two apartments, one car, no people

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting at Talladega Downs on Tuesday night that damaged two apartments and a car but did not injure any people.
One of the two apartments was occupied by a 36-year-old woman at the time of the shooting, according to Captain Jeremy Faulkner.
Officers first responded to a shots-fired call at the complex about 7 p.m. Tuesday. By the time they arrived, Faulkner said, the suspects had fled, but the occupied apartment and a vacant apartment had both been shot into and a bronze-colored Cadillac in the parking lot was damaged.
The occupant of the apartment appears to have been an innocent bystander who did not see anything regarding the shooting. The owner of the Cadillac was somewhat less cooperative with investigators, he added.
Investigators recovered a total of 26 shell casings of various calibers on Lawson Street, which runs beside Talladega Downs.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
The last shooting before this one at Talladega Downs was Friday night. One person sustained what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury in that case.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page, www.talladega.com.
To contact CrimeStoppers, you can visit their Facebook page at Central Alabama Crimestoppers or their website at www.215stop.com. Residents can also use a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Residents can also give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or calling toll free 1-833-AL1-STOP. In addition to being able to leave information, witnesses can also upload photos and videos.