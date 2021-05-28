Shooting at Childersburg graduation party leaves one dead, one injured

A shooting in Childersburg on Thursday night left one victim dead and another wounded, according to a release this morning from police.
The incident took place at a high school graduation after-party at Bella Luna Event Center. According to a news release, officers were notified of multiple gunshots fired at 11:15 p.m. When police and emergency medical personnel arrived, William Bernard Kendrick Jr., 22, of Sylacauga, was dead, and Jaelon L’Shawn Garrett, 19, of Childersburg was injured.
Garrett was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Information on his condition was unavailable Friday.
The release said the investigation is active and ongoing. No further details were readily available Friday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-378-5747.