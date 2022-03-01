Shooters fire into two occupied homes, but nobody is hit

Talladega Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two seemingly unrelated shootings into occupied residences, according to incident and offense reports.
The incident in the county took place on the 1100 block of Green Leaf Lane in Childersburg overnight during Feb. 25-26. The victim, listed in the report as a 73-year-old woman, reported that a double-pane window in her home had been damaged, but she had not been hurt. No additional information on the case was available Tuesday.
The city case was reported at a residence on Tinney Street at about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers arriving at the scene determined that the house had been shot into multiple times. According to the report, there were at least two people inside at the time, including a 10-year-old boy, although nobody was hit.
There are no other witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact either the Talladega County Sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141 or the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508. You may also call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011, or leave an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office website or the city of Talladega’s website.