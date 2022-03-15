Shooter managed to hit occupied home, five empty vehicles but no people

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting incident that damaged an occupied home and at least five empty vehicles but no people, according to reports available Tuesday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers were dispatched to a residence on Knox Street on Monday night after reports of shots being fired into a residence occupied by several people. Several projectiles entered the house and hit walls and several windows.
There appear to have been at least seven people inside the residence at the time, including a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl. The other listed occupants were all adults.
Investigators recovered numerous shell casings from the scene, Thompson said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.