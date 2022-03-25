Shocco Springs searches for Resident Summer Staff

TALLADEGA — How will your high school or college age student spend their summer? The Resident Summer Staff program at Shocco Springs could be the answer.
Summer staff live on campus and work in a variety of departments, while helping Shocco provide facilities, meals, recreation and ministry partnership for more than 20,000 camp guests each summer. Students are paid a summer salary (average 40 to 50 hours a week) and receive meals and lodging.
Bible study, worship, and group events foster an environment where students can form friendships that will last long after they leave our campus. Missions are also a big part of who we are and what we believe in, so each member of the Summer Staff team will go on a short term mission trip — whether to another camp in the Southeast, or if they choose, a camp in Calacali, Ecuador.
Shocco Springs is praying for and seeking out Jesus-loving, servant-hearted, young adults to join the organization in facilitating all the ministry that is set to take place this summer at Shocco. The summer staff program provides work and ministry opportunities, a place for spiritual and personal growth, and an amazing Christ-centered community to be a part of. Shocco Springs would love to have students join this summer. All this information, a video and the application can be found at www.shocco.org/summerstaff.