Sherriff's Office identifies person of interest in shooting death at service station

Investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office have identified a person of interest in the shooting death of a service station employee last month.
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore announced Monday that the person of interest was arrested on unrelated felony charges and was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail. Kilgore did not release the person of interest’s name pending the ongoing investigation and possible more serious charges.
At about 9:45 a.m. Feb. 10, deputies responded to a possible robbery at the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway. When they arrived, they found Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi, 27, unresponsive inside the store. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the counter to purchase what appears to be a can of sardines, then drawing a handgun on the cashier. There is no sound, but he appears to be demanding money.
An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the store.
The suspect seen in the video appears to be a black male, 6-foot-0 to 6-2, with a slender build. He is wearing black clothing, a black Air Jordan backpack and black and white Nike Shoes. He is hooded and masked in the video.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.