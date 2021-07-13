Sherriff's Deputies investigate mini-storage break-ins

TALLADEGA — Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating break-ins at at least two storage warehouses at Renfroe Economy Mini-Storage, according to incident and offense reports.
The first break-in occurred between June 12 and July 3, according to Captain Mike Jones. A partial list of the stolen items includes four ceiling fans valued at $500, five other light fixtures valued at $40 each, two boxes of six can lights valued at $250, a decorate LED vanity light valued at $80, a table light valued at $25, four flood lights with a total value of $100, a Makita miter saw valued at $150 and 35 other assorted tools.
Jones said the other break-in was reported the same day but occurred sometime after June 17.
In this case, the stolen items included a Google Chromebook valued at $200, a Microsoft laptop valued at $400, a Samsung washer and dryer set valued at $2,000, adult female clothing and shoes, female child’s clothing and shoes valued at $3,000 each, costume jewelry valued at $500, a Roku 43 inch TV valued at $150, assorted dishes and more than 40 pieces of mail and personal documents.
Jones said the locks on both storage units had been damaged, and the one on the second unit may have been replaced.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in either case.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.