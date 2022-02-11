Sheriff's office identifies man killed in robbery Wednesday, release images of possible suspect

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed during a robbery Wednesday night.
In a news release, Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore identified the man as Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi, 27. Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Chitturi was originally from India.
In the release, the sheriff said that on Thursday at about 9:45 a.m., the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Crown Service Station located on Old Birmingham Highway in reference to a possible robbery. When deputies arrived, they found Chitturi unresponsive inside the store.
Murphy said Chitturi was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:12 p.m. He said Chitturi was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The release said an undetermined amount of U.S. currency was taken from the store. The sheriff previously said that the robbery occurred at 10:16 p.m Wednesday.
Kilgore said investigators are seeking any information on the suspect described as a male, about 6-foot-0 to 6-2, with a slender build wearing black clothing, a Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes. The sheriff's office has release security footage still showing the suspect.
Residents with any information in this case are asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.