Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting into a car in Alpine

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle reported Saturday around 6 p.m. on Jones Road in Alpine. According to Captain Mike Jones, investigators have identified a suspect, but no one had been charged as of Friday afternoon.
The vehicle shot into was a white 2017 Honda Accord. According to the incident and offense report, the vehicle had bullet holes in the back windshield, the roof and in the driver’s side front tire.
Witnesses saw a suspect standing near the vehicle shortly before hearing several gunshots.
Unfortunately, Jones said, most of the witnesses had left by the time deputies arrived on the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or using the mobile app.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information. CrimeStoppers tips are also anonymous.