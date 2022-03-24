Sheriff's deputies investigate burglary at vacated school

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary at the former Sycamore Elementary School, according to an incident and offense report filed earlier this week.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the break-in happened sometime between March 14 and 10:30 a.m. March 21. The burglar came in through a window and stole a bookshelf, at least one desk and an undetermined number of chairs.
As of Tuesday, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
The school itself was closed after the new Winterboro School opened across the street. The Talladega County Board of Education deeded the property to the R.R. Moten Alumni Education Foundation Inc. and to the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department. The building is not in use, Jones said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave a tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.