Sheriff’s posting advises body shop customers to fetch vehicles

Anyone who has a vehicle at Pate’s Body Shop on North Street in Talladega needs to go pick it up Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. -- and take proof of ownership.
According to a social media post by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, you will need to show the Alabama Department of Revenue that you have paid for your vehicle or be prepared to pay what you owe.
According to Talladega County Circuit Court records, Pate’s has not remitted any sales tax or local licensing fees collected by the state since the first quarter of 2021. A hearing was held before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth in January, but no representative of the business was present and the sheriff was ordered to padlock the business pending seizure by the Department of Revenue. Presumably, any property on the site not claimed will be auctioned off to pay back taxes, but no details were available Monday.