 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sheriff’s posting advises body shop customers to fetch vehicles

Anyone who has a vehicle at Pate’s Body Shop on North Street in Talladega needs to go pick it up Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. -- and take proof of ownership.

According to a social media post by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, you will need to show the Alabama Department of Revenue that you have paid for your vehicle or be prepared to pay what you owe.