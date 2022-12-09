Sheriff’s office takes several reports for vehicular and related thefts

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts involving cars, car parts and utility trailers, according to incident and offense reports filed during the last two to three weeks. At least two of the thefts appear to be related, but the majority do not, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
The first of these incidents involved the theft of a Vmoto YL200 all-terrain vehicle valued at $3,500 and miscellaneous tools valued at $3,600 reported stolen overnight between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 from a garage of U.S. 280 near Sylacauga. The ATV is described as carbon fiber gray in color, but no other description was available.There are currently no known witnesses and no suspects in the case.
The next two cases involve the theft of utility trailers from the same block of Sunset Drive near Talladega, reported two days apart.
The first incident involves the theft of a Bix Tex 8 foot single axle utility trailer valued at $5,000. The trailer was taken from the front yard of a residence, and is described as black in color.
On Nov. 24, a black 16-foot dual axle trailer valued at $2,000 was reported stolen on the same block. Jones said given how close the locations and times were, these two incidents were almost certainly related.
Also Nov. 24, someone apparently broke into a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis parked in front of a residence on St. Ives Road in Alpine and stole the ignition switch. Nothing else, including the keys that would the ignition, appears to have been taken.
The switch is valued at $300.
On Nov. 28, the driver of black 2016 Ford Fusion with a University of Alabama magnet on the trunk reported having car trouble on Alabama 21, eventually pulling over and calling a family member to pick him up, Jones said. When the car’s owner returned the following day, the vehicle was gone. Again, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case, Jones said.
Yet another utility trailer was reported stolen sometime between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 on Renfroe Road. Jones said although all three trailers were stolen in the Renfroe community, this one was somewhat further away from the other two.
In this case, the stolen property is listed as a black 2008 Outback model. The owner has the vehicle identification number, but the size and number of wheels is not listed on the report, Jones said.
Vehicles were listed stolen in two unrelated incidents reported at Toyota of Sylacauga on U.S. 280.
The first involved the theft of a white 2020 Dodge Charger with black rims valued at $30,000 stolen on the morning of Dec. 3. Jones said video cameras show at least two people taking the vehicle, but the suspects had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.
The second incident involved the theft of a Toyota C-HR stolen via an online sales transaction. Jones explained that someone bought the vehicle online using personal information that appears to have been stolen from a victim in Pennsylvania. The dealership was not aware of this until after the vehicle had been given to a transportation company for delivery.
Jones added the current location of the vehicle is unknown.
The most recent incident involves someone breaking in to at least two vehicles at a residence on U.S. 280. Jones said someone broke into a Chevrolet pickup truck and stole an aftermarket car radio valued at $100 and a 2008 Ford van. The front seat, valued at $400, was the only item listed as stolen from this vehicle.
If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please immediately call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
You may also leave an anonymous tip with the sheriff’s office through their web site or mobile app.