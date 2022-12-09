 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

Sheriff’s office takes several reports for vehicular and related thefts

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts involving cars, car parts and utility trailers, according to incident and offense reports filed during the last two to three weeks. At least two of the thefts appear to be related, but the majority do not, according to Capt. Mike Jones.

The first of these incidents involved the theft of a Vmoto YL200 all-terrain vehicle valued at $3,500 and miscellaneous tools valued at $3,600 reported stolen overnight between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 from a garage of U.S. 280 near Sylacauga. The ATV is described as carbon fiber gray in color, but no other description was available.There are currently no known witnesses and no suspects in the case.