Sheriff’s office looking at two fraudulent debit card transactions

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating at least two unrelated cases involving theft through fraudulent debit card transactions.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the victim in the first case is a 74-year-old man who lives in the Munford area. Jones said the victim reported that several payments were made via Cash App using his banking information. The victim said he does not use Cash App, and never has.
The various payments made over June 17 and 18 total $1,693. It was not immediately clear where the recipients were, Jones said, but the case remains under investigation.
The second incident was reported at the opposite end of the county, near Sylacauga. In this case, the victim was 75 and has since died.
Jones said investigators have found multiple transactions totaling more than $550 between April 11 and July 1. Some of the late victim’s jewelry has also turned up missing.
Jones said investigators have identified a suspect in this case, but no arrests had been made as of Friday.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or using the mobile app.