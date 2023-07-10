 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s office looking at two fraudulent debit card transactions

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating at least two unrelated cases involving theft through fraudulent debit card transactions.

According to Capt. Mike Jones, the victim in the first case is a 74-year-old man who lives in the Munford area. Jones said the victim reported that several payments were made via Cash App using his banking information. The victim said he does not use Cash App, and never has.