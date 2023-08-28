Sheriff’s office investigates shooting near Alabama 34

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident off Alabama 34 that was reported Thursday afternoon. One person was injured, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
Deputies initially responded to a possible assault with firearm discharge on the 700 block of Green Tree Road near the St. Clair County line at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jones said.
Deputies first made contact with two women, one 42 and one 20, who lived in the area and reported being assaulted, but not shot. A third victim, a 42-year-old man from Lincoln, was shot, but was not on the scene when deputies arrived.
The gunshot victim had apparently driven himself over the bridge into Pell City, where he called 911. He was subsequently airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Jones said he was discharged from the hospital Thursday night.
The two female victims both had minor injuries, but both refused medical treatment, Jones said.
The incident appears to have happened in the roadway and not inside any of the residences nearby. Investigators recovered a gun and numerous shell casings from the area where the incident occurred, Jones said.
The investigation remained ongoing early Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office web site, talladegasheriff.com, or by using the mobile app.
You can also use Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama’s 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download their P3-tips app. Residents can also give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or calling toll free 1-833-AL1-STOP.