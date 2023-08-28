 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s office investigates shooting near Alabama 34

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident off Alabama 34 that was reported Thursday afternoon. One person was injured, according to Capt. Mike Jones.

Deputies initially responded to a possible assault with firearm discharge on the 700 block of Green Tree Road near the St. Clair County line at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jones said.