Sheriff’s office investigates homicide in Alpine

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the killer of a 26-year-old Alpine man.
According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine around 2:30 Saturday morning. On arrival, they found Don Andre Sanders Jr., 26, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of his residence.
Sanders was unresponsive when the deputies arrived. He was later taken by ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Jones said.
Sanders’ body will be sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
Jones said neighbors heard gunshots and then heard a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed, but as of Monday afternoon, none of the witnesses had actually seen a shooter or a vehicle.
Jones added that the witnesses could not say for certain how many shots had been fired, but it was more than one and not a particularly high number.
No suspects had been identified in the case as of late Monday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using its toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.