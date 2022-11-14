 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
TALLADEGA

Sheriff’s office investigates homicide in Alpine

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the killer of a 26-year-old Alpine man.

According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine around 2:30 Saturday morning. On arrival, they found Don Andre Sanders Jr., 26, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of his residence.