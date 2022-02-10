Sheriff investigating after one killed in robbery

The Talladega County Sheriff’s office is investigating a robbery Wednesday night that left one person dead near Oak Grove.
According to a news release from Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, at about 10:16 p.m Wednesday, there was a robbery at the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway.
The sheriff said during the course of the robbery the store clerk was killed.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said the victim was a 27-year old male originally from India. The coroner said he is not releasing the victims name while he works to contact his next of kin who live out of the country.
Murphy said the victim has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The release said investigators are currently processing the scene and following leads as they develop. Residents with information are urged to call Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or 256-362- 2748 or Central Dispatch at 256-362-6117.