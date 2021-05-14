Shelby co-sponsors bill to honor fallen police officers

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) has co-sponsored a bill that will honor fallen police officers from the past year, including Moody Lt. Stephen Williams and former Ashville Officer Nick O’Rear.
According to a news release, Sheby co-sponsored S.Res.215, a Senate resolution honoring the observance of National Police Week, and commemorated the 306 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during 2020, four of whom were from Alabama. The measure specifically designates May 9-15, 2021, as “National Police Week” — a week in which Americans honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers.
The release named Williams and O’Rear along with Sgt. Parnell Guyton of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department and Assistant Chief Gail S. Green-Gilliam of the Phenix City Police Department.
Williams was a U.S Air Force veteran and served 23 years to law enforcement service. He served with the Moody Police Department for three years and previously served with the Calera Police Department for two and a half years, the Alabaster Police Department for 15 years, and the Bessemer Police Department for two and a half years. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Williams was killed while responding to a call at the Super 8 Motel in Moody on June 2, 2020. He was knocking on a door at the motel when gunfire struck him from within the room.
Tapero Johnson, 28, and Marquisha Tyson, 29, of Birmingham have been charged with capital murder in connection with William’s death and are both currently awaiting an indictment by a grand jury.
O’Rear was a K-9 Officer and served with the Kimberly Police Department for one year and previously served with the Ashville Police Department. He is survived by his three children.
O’Rear was shot while pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 20 in February of 2020. While he served with Kimberly at the time of his death, he was well known in St. Clair County. At the time of his passing St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said that the county had lost a young man with a servant's heart.
In the release, Shelby said it is important to remember all of the fallen officers that gave their lives last year including the ones from Alabama.
“These men and women made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us, putting our safety above their own,” the senator said. “My sincerest condolences remain with their loved ones. We owe our fallen officers a great debt of gratitude.”
The release said the officers from Alabama that gave their lives in 2020 will be permanently honored on the Officer Down Memorial Page.