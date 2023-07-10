Shannon Darby of Talladega wins distinctive award

Talladega’s own Shannon Darby has been crowned the National All World Beauty and Man of Distinction Pageant Winner for 2023.
Earlier this year, Darby won Mr. Magic City 2023 in the Alabama Mr. Man of Distinction pageant in Birmingham. On June 30, he represented the state of Alabama in the national pageant in Plano, Texas. The competition brought together state winners in eight age categories to compete for a national title.
Darby was crowned 2023 AWB Mr. Man of Distinction.
Darby is the owner of Dancing Dega Stars, Inc.
The organization that hosts the pageant describes itself as one “that is grounded by foundational pillars of Inner Beauty, Empowerment and Service. The National All World Beauties and Man of Distinction Pageant is a multicultural, multi generational movement dedicated to enriching the lives of contestants by equipping them with the tools needed to be the change they want to see in their communities while remaining committed to ‘Reigning With Purpose’!"
Darby represented Alabama in the costume competition as the state bird, the yellow hammer. He also won the optional talent competition by preforming a riveting dance routine.
When asked on stage what was a life lesson he will take from this pageant experience, Darby answered, “Never judge a book by its cover.”
His answer gave him the highest score overall winning him the title.