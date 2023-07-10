 Skip to main content
Shannon Darby of Talladega wins distinctive award

Talladega’s own Shannon Darby has been crowned the National All World Beauty and Man of Distinction Pageant Winner for 2023.

Earlier this year, Darby won Mr. Magic City 2023 in the Alabama Mr. Man of Distinction pageant in Birmingham. On June 30, he represented the state of Alabama in the national pageant in Plano, Texas. The competition brought together state winners in eight age categories to compete for a national title. 