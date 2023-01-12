Sex offender held without bond after failure to appear

A Talladega man is being held without bond after failing to appear in court on charges that he violated the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Jimmy Dean Fomby, 62, pleaded guilty to second degree rape and second degree sodomy in 2012. The victim was a 12-year-old girl. According to court documents, Fomby was initially charged with rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and sexual torture as well as the two counts that he eventually pleaded to. The other charges were dismissed, and Fomby was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Fomby was also indicted for sexual abuse in the first degree in 2007, but was acquitted on that charge, according to court records. He has two other felony convictions, for non-sexual charges, in between.
According to the state sex offender registry, Fomby was released from prison in 2019, and was required to register with both the city and the county as a convicted sex offender. He was first charged with failing to keep up his registration with the city in March of 2021, and with the county in September 2022. He was subsequently charged, but failed to show up for his court date on either charge.
He was eventually served with both warrants in December.
Violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.