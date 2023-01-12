 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sex offender held without bond after failure to appear

Mr Fomby

Jimmy Dean Fomby

A Talladega man is being held without bond after failing to appear in court on charges that he violated the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Jimmy Dean Fomby, 62, pleaded guilty to second degree rape and second degree sodomy in 2012. The victim was a 12-year-old girl. According to court documents, Fomby was initially charged with rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and sexual torture as well as the two counts that he eventually pleaded to. The other charges were dismissed, and Fomby was sentenced to 15 years in prison.