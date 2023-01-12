 Skip to main content
Sex offender charged with violating registration law

Carlton Lamar Dark

A Talladega man convicted of having sex with a 10-year-old girl in 2001 has been arrested again on a charge of failure to comply with the terms of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Carlton Lamar Dark, 44, was arrested by Talladega police for public intoxication Jan. 5. While in jail, he was charged with never registering with the city as a sex offender and not having an identification showing him as a sex offender.