Sex offender charged with violating registration law

A Talladega man convicted of having sex with a 10-year-old girl in 2001 has been arrested again on a charge of failure to comply with the terms of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Carlton Lamar Dark, 44, was arrested by Talladega police for public intoxication Jan. 5. While in jail, he was charged with never registering with the city as a sex offender and not having an identification showing him as a sex offender.
Dark was actually convicted of second degree burglary in 2001, stemming from an incident in late 1999 when he broke into the home of his victim’s grandmother in Westgate in order to have sex with the young girl. The grandmother caught him and he actually caused her minor injuries when he fled and jumped out the window.
Dark said he met his victim during a card game at the grandmother’s house earlier in the day. He said the girl asked if he would be coming back, and was looking at him and flicking her tongue at him throughout the evening. He said in open court that he did not the know the girl’s age, but said she looked “15 or 16.”
Dark was sentenced to 20 years in prison. It was not immediately clear when he had been released.
He was initially arrested by Talladega police who responded to a fight call on the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, according to Lt. Bob Curtis. Dark and a female subject were found outside, covered in mud and smelling strongly of alcohol. The woman said that she had lost her cell phone, but Dark became belligerent when he was questioned by the officers and was arrested for public intoxication.
Dark’s total bonds totalled $15,200. He remained behind bars Wednesday evening.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.