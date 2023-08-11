 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sex crimes suspect seeks lower bond

A former Ashville High School counselor charged with sex crimes will ask a St. Clair County judge to lower her bond next week.

Following Jessica Herb’s release on a bond of $120,000 following her original arrest in January, she has been indicted by a St. Clair County Grand Jury and the bond increased to $276,000.

Jessica Herb

Jessica Herb