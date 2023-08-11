Sex crimes suspect seeks lower bond

A former Ashville High School counselor charged with sex crimes will ask a St. Clair County judge to lower her bond next week.
Following Jessica Herb’s release on a bond of $120,000 following her original arrest in January, she has been indicted by a St. Clair County Grand Jury and the bond increased to $276,000.
The docket for St. Clair County Circuit Judge Phil Seay includes Herb’s case for review of the bond. She has been in jail since the indictment was served July 28.
The court docket for Herb’s bond hearing next week includes four counts of a school employee involved in a sex act, one charge of a school employee having sexual contact, one count of solicitation of a sex act with a minor and two counts of distributing obscene material at a school.
Herb, 40, of an Ashville address, was placed on administrative leave following her arrest in January, according to Justin Burns, superintendent of St. Clair County Schools.
During a called meeting held the afternoon of her arrest, the St. Clair County Board of Education accepted Herb’s resignation from the school system.
Cases set to be heard by Circuit Judge Bill Weathington include those of Brandon Eller, 42, charged with four counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, four charges of first-degree sexual abuse and one charge of distribution or sale of drugs to a minor;
Tiffany Nakita Freeman, 37, charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, and two charges of possession of marijuana;
Lee Earnest Harris, 43, charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and two charges of promoting prison contraband;
Cory Dion Moss, 18, first-degree robbery;
Delandes Devontae Smith, 22, four charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle or building and two charges of attempting to elude.