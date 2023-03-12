 Skip to main content
Several vehicles destroyed in garage fire

The Talladega Fire Department responded to two structure fires on consecutive days Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Fire Department social media postings, the first fire call came around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Twymon Lane. Upon arrival, they determined that the fire was in a detached garage next to a house, and that there were eight vehicles inside the garage that were fully involved as well. Several explosions had occurred inside the garage, believed to have resulted from propane and nitrous oxide stored inside the building. 