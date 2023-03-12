Several vehicles destroyed in garage fire

The Talladega Fire Department responded to two structure fires on consecutive days Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Fire Department social media postings, the first fire call came around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Twymon Lane. Upon arrival, they determined that the fire was in a detached garage next to a house, and that there were eight vehicles inside the garage that were fully involved as well. Several explosions had occurred inside the garage, believed to have resulted from propane and nitrous oxide stored inside the building.
According to Capt. John Tyson, the residence next to the garage sustained heat damage from the fire, but did not burn.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the garage, protect the house and rescue a dog. There were no injuries, although the garage and the vehicles were destroyed.
The Facebook post added, “A big thank you to Town of Oak Grove Fire Department, Winterboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Berney Station Volunteer Fire Department for responding with tanker apparatus and establishing water shuttle operations, and to Munford Volunteer Fire Department for back filling Station 1 for additional calls throughout the duration of the fire.”
The second structure fire was at a residence on the 500 block of McMillian Street at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the occupant had already gotten out safely. The fire was put out, but there appeared to be extensive damage throughout the home.
This fire appears to have started with an electrical outlet.
There were no injuries reported here, either.