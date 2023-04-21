 Skip to main content
Senior center hosts fundraiser breakfast Saturday

SYLACAUGA The West Coosa Senior Citizen Center will host a fundraiser breakfast on April 22 from 7-10 a.m. at 47 Coosa County Road 70.

For $6 a plate diners will be served buffet-style and with a choice of six meats with eggs, grits and tomato or sausage gravy. There will also be sliced tomato, cheese and fresh fruit of the season.