Senior center hosts fundraiser breakfast Saturday

SYLACAUGA — The West Coosa Senior Citizen Center will host a fundraiser breakfast on April 22 from 7-10 a.m. at 47 Coosa County Road 70.
For $6 a plate diners will be served buffet-style and with a choice of six meats with eggs, grits and tomato or sausage gravy. There will also be sliced tomato, cheese and fresh fruit of the season.
“This fundraiser helps us to have money to replace things within the center as well as rent vans when we take trips,” event coordinator Laurie Yoder said. She encourages everyone to come out and support programs for the center.
The location is also an event center for the Sylacauga area, Yoder noted.
“We rent the facility for $125, but if you clean you get $50 back, you can't beat that deal,” Yoder said.
Donations to the center can be arranged by calling 256-240-2024.