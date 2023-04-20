 Skip to main content
Senior Airman Ingram returns home on a break

legion flag

American Legion Post 17 Riders sent Ingram and his squadron a Post 17 flag which they signed. 

U.S. Air Force Sr. Airman Justin Gage Ingram returned home from a six month deployment overseas. He is the son of U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Gary Ingram and stepmother Belinda Ingram, both members of the American Legion Post 17 Legion Riders located in Talladega. Ingram will be home until May 5.

During his deployment, American Legion Post 17 Riders sent Ingram and his squadron a Post 17 flag. He and his squadron signed the flag and took a picture with it. The signed flag will be displayed on the wall at the American Legion Post 17 in Talladega.