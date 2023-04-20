Senior Airman Ingram returns home on a break

U.S. Air Force Sr. Airman Justin Gage Ingram returned home from a six month deployment overseas. He is the son of U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Gary Ingram and stepmother Belinda Ingram, both members of the American Legion Post 17 Legion Riders located in Talladega. Ingram will be home until May 5.
During his deployment, American Legion Post 17 Riders sent Ingram and his squadron a Post 17 flag. He and his squadron signed the flag and took a picture with it. The signed flag will be displayed on the wall at the American Legion Post 17 in Talladega.
Ingram is stationed at Hollowman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M., assigned to the 49th AMXS and 29th AMV MQ-9 Reaper (UAV) Drone Squadron. As a crew chief on the MQ-9 Reaper, he has the task of ensuring that the Aircraft will properly perform multi-mission intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR.)
He performs proper maintenance and repair to the air frame and engine, ensuring that the aircraft performs and flies any and all missions when called upon over land or sea.
On October 6, 2022 Ingram and his MQ-9 Reaper Squadron was deployed to Sicily, Italy and Larissa, Greece with the 717th EATKS Unit in support of all U.S. and Allied Forces operating in and around the region.
After completing 6 months of successful operations in the region, Ingram and his Squadron were redeployed back to Hollowman Air Force Base on April 9.
After his break, Ingram will return to Hollowman Air Force Base awaiting to attend his Primary Leadership Course in June 2023 for E-5 Staff Sergeant.