Seedling planting at Munford Elementary is postponed as school goes to at-home learning

Although most Talladega County Schools reopened on schedule after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, students at Munford Elementary School will continue at-home learning through the end of this week.
The announcement cites ongoing staffing shortages.
In addition, a tree planting event scheduled for this week will also be postponed. According to the announcement, the new date for the planting will be next Friday.
On that day, all guests will come to the Munford High School parking lot and there will be student greeters to walk guests to the gym, where the celebration will begin at 9 a.m. After the opening ceremony, guests are welcome to join the group outside and plant a longleaf seedling or two.
The event is sponsored by Kronospan.