Seddrick Hill defends requiring city employees to sign non-disclosure agreements

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill agreed Monday to temporarily withdraw a proposed ordinance which would have required strict non-disclosure agreements covering anything a city employee learned in the course of their employment for the rest of the employee’s life.
The original draft of the ordinance was presented to the Talladega Civil Service Board by Hill himself during a public meeting, although at that first meeting the board members said they would need time to consider the proposal before making a recommendation. The original draft provided for penalties including a minimum of 180 days in jail, with no maximum.
According to Board Attorney Mark Owsley, a change was made to the draft ordinance last week making 180 days the maximum allowable sentence for disclosing any information learned as an employee.
During a meeting with the city’s employee committee, which is made up of the city’s department heads, the section containing the criminal penalties was removed altogether, and a section in an earlier part of the ordinance that made reference to criminal and monetary damages was removed during the civil service board hearing Monday.
The other change made Monday involved changing two instances of the word “may” to the word “will” regarding employee discipline and termination for any violation of the NDA.
The rest of the proposed ordinance, however, remained intact when the CSB adjourned at 5 p.m., including language that calls for termination for “intentional or unintentional” violations.
Hill read a lengthy prepared statement into the record, speaking at length about the importance of integrity but failing to give any sort of justification for the proposed ordinance.
“Integrity at work is about more than honesty and respect,” he said. “If an organization has a true culture of integrity, that means that employees take the commitments seriously, are proactive when they don’t understand their responsibilities and ultimately, are accountable for their results. As a result, the organization thrives. As the city manager, it’s my full intention to help this city thrive economically and have a workplace where individuals are treated fairly, while also being held accountable for their actions, just as the city council and the citizens hold me accountable. Integrity isn’t easy, but it’s incredibly important for real, lasting growth. From fostering an open and positive work environment to promoting strong and resilient teams, integrity in the workplace benefits employers and employees."
Hill continued, “It means being honest and having strong moral principles. A person with integrity behaves ethically and does the right thing, even behind closed doors. You take responsibility even for your actions (whether) they are good or bad, and respects yourself and those around you, no matter where you are. (Whether) it be a company, business, or in this case city government, when they hold their managers up to high ethical standards and this promotes strong and ethical leaders.”
Without addressing the controversy at hand, Hill went on to say, “Leaders with integrity understand that their actions, words and decisions shape the organization’s values, culture and morale. They value their customers (the citizens), become role models for their team and act with good intentions rather than with selfish motives. They welcome a variety of perspectives, celebrate differences and strive for equality in the workplace. Teams are strong and resilient when they have a set of standards for guidance. They also feel a sense of meaning and purpose at work. This contributes to their morale, productivity and engagement. It can even push employees to reach peak performance. Honesty and integrity are the main pillars of trust — an essential component for building credibility. As business strive to keep customers and employees, their credibility is the driving force that influences them to stay. It may seem uncomfortable to report your colleagues, employees or managers for unethical behavior. However, it is a vital part of holding your organization accountable for the moral standards they’ve set in place.”
It was at this point in Hill’s remarks (presented here in their entirety), that he first touched on anything relating to the proposed non-disclosure ordinance:
“Public employees, however, aren't entitled to absolute First Amendment protection. And even if someone is a whistleblower and they sue in federal court for damages for being wrongfully terminated, they can be made to sign an agreement that they won’t make any further disclosures in return for a monetary settlement. Also, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 2006 case called Garcetti v. Ceballos that public employees can be fired or otherwise disciplined for speech connected to their jobs.”
Although he did not mention it during his prepared statement, the ruling Hill cited also says “... a citizen who works for the government is nonetheless still a citizen. The First Amendment limits a public employer’s ability to leverage the employment relationship to restrict, incidentally or intentionally, the liberties employees enjoy in their capacities as private citizens.” Even the doubly revised ordinance does not differentiate between statements employees make as part of their employment duties and statements made as private citizens on matters of public interest.
“Employers must be prepared to terminate any employee who refuses to sign the agreement,” Hill continued. “If an employer allows even one employee to refuse and remain employed, the agreement signed by the other employees will not be legally binding. NDAs are not the main enabler of persistent unethical behavior in workplaces. They are merely a symptom of a much larger problem. An employee non-disclosure agreement allows an employer to prohibit an employee from revealing proprietary information and other protected data.” He did not specify what proprietary date the city might have to protect.
“All of my places of employment I have signed one. Why wouldn’t I? I have no ill will or unethical plans toward my employer. This system has operated like this a while, and it’s a broken system. Look where we are today. I had an employee department head meeting and here we are today. This is just making it to the agenda, but it's in every local newspaper. That’s a broken system that needs to be dealt with. So, I am asking this civil service board to aid me in improving this system that continuous to allow individuals to destroy all the great things that we are working to improve the quality of life and restore a sense of pride in the community.”
He also did not elaborate on why public disclosure of an ordinance set to be presented to council should not be made public, especially since he was the one who presented it to the board during a public meeting.
Owsley suggested that the council continue to rely on the already recognized exceptions to the open meetings law.
“I’m not unsympathetic,” he said. “But this is a government. There are a lot of people who deserve to know what their government is doing, with limited exceptions. … As written, this is way too broad and is impossible to enforce. … Employees have rights, the public has rights, and the press has rights. This is, in my opinion, unconstitutional, and will be struck down if it's challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction. It’s overly broad, it’s poorly worded, and it cannot be fixed just today."
In addition to Hill, the audience for Monday’s meeting consisted of most of the city’s department heads, three members of the Council (Joe Power, Trae Williams and Betty Spratlin) and Danny McCullars, a candidate for state Senate.
“You’re borrowing trouble,” McCullars said. “You are a public entity, a division of the state of Alabama … asking potential employees to sign their rights away is likely to confuse and scare them and make it difficult to recruit. It got my attention, and it concerns me greatly.”
Hill said that Irondale, Prattville and Rainbow City have NDA requirements in place, although he did not elaborate on how broad those agreements might be.
Board member and former councilman Travis Ford said he had concerns that having such agreements in place would damage the city’s outreach efforts.
“We’re trying to gain the public’s trust to come forward, and they will just see this as putting a gag on our employees," he said. "It really concerns me that this will set back public trust.”
Responded Hill: “We’re not trying to gag anyone; we’re just trying to stop rumors and gossip. I don’t want to stop anyone from speaking. The only person who wouldn’t want to sign are the ones committing the offenses.”
Owsley compared this logic to “only guilty people will stand on their Fourth Amendment rights when someone asks to search their home or their car. It is their constitutional right to do so.”
From the audience, Trae Williams expressed concern that the broad language in the ordinance would be subject to abuse, leading to “he said, she said” arguments and allegations between employees, and could eventually lead to litigation that would cost the city money.
Board chairman Will Twymon said he believed the ordinance as written was far too broad, and board member Victor Wilson had an issue with a lack of progressive discipline, going straight to termination as a penalty.
Board member Rip Williams asked if the state or county had similar requirements. Hill said the state Department of Revenue and Retirement Systems of Alabama required NDAs, as did the city of Anniston and HIll’s former employer, the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
Rip Williams agreed that the ordinance was too broad and that he could not support it.
Hill insisted that the city had an interest in making sure that only “correct information” got to the public, but eventually agreed to withdraw and rework the proposal.