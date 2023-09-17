Seddon Baptist Church marking 150 years as a congregation

There are plenty of things to talk about with Pell City’s Seddon Baptist Church.
The church has a long history and presence in the area. It’s handling a major surge in growth and programs. Next weekend, however, there’s a celebration planned for the congregation to mark its 150th anniversary.
Senior Pastor Dale Foote can tell lots of stories he’s learned through the more than 28 years of his leadership at Seddon.
They begin with the establishment of a settlement on the banks of the Coosa River in the early to mid-1800s, when the area offered much to early settlers: water, wood and fertile land to support people.
It was called “Seddon,” likely because of a Confederate General named James Seddon, a Democrat from Virginia, who served in the U.S. Congress and also served as a member of the peace convention held in 1861 to try to come up with a way to avoid the oncoming Civil War. He was later appointed as Secretary of War under Jefferson Davis from 1862-1865.
It isn’t recorded that James Seddon had any particular connection to the area of St. Clair County that came to bear his name.
It was likely as the Seddon development began to grow, the need came for a church, rather than being served by the traveling evangelists and ministers who stopped by, Foote said.
A sawmill had been established on the river banks between what is now Pell City and Riverside, with the water serving as transport for the goods to ports further south as more joined the Seddon community.
Foote said he’s learned that the traveling ministers noted that the area needed its own minister, saying they saw “Great works to be done here.”
From those days, as church members were dipped into the Coosa for baptisms, what’s now known as Seddon Baptist Church has grown into new headquarters. Previously located just a few miles away on Hardwick Road, Seddon Baptist now occupies an 11-acre home in buildings and outbuildings once owned by 84 Lumber. There’s space for a huge sanctuary that fills up each Sunday, as well as rows of Sunday School rooms for all ages and the many other events the church hosts. It also includes a Children’s Church area, large enough to house the many youth among the congregation of about 600 members.
Starting this week, an additional building on the property will begin its transformation to become Seddon’s Family Life Center. This center will offer about as much finished space as the church’s main sanctuary.
For the anniversary service and celebration, there will be a presentation from the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions for the 150 years of service of Seddon Baptist.
Following regular Sunday services Sept. 24, church members will enjoy some outdoor time and activities together starting at 4 p.m. and continuing until about 7:30 p.m., Foote said.
It’s been planned with the families in mind, with an assortment of games and food trucks filling the grounds.
Foote said the church has many among their younger membership, probably close to half who are in their 30s and 40s.
Seddon holds Community Groups at 9 a.m. Sundays, and the Adults and Kids Worship services are at 10 a.m.
There is Worship and Bible Study Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Student Worship and Activities at the same time. Seddon Kids (ages 3 through sixth grade) meet at 6:30 also. There is nursery care provided for all services.
When Foote became minister for Seddon, there were about 10 members, he said.
Now, the membership fills the new facility and continues to grow.
“It was a huge step to move, but that space offered us the opportunity to minister more,” he said. “And God has kept us here. We are really thankful that God is still blessing this church. He’s not done with us yet. And we’re thankful.”