PELL CITY

Seddon Baptist Church marking 150 years as a congregation

Seddon Baptist

The membership of Seddon Baptist Church in Pell City celebrates its 150th year Sept. 24, with regular services, plus an afternoon of activities starting at 4 p.m. on the church grounds. Pictured from left are Children’s Pastor Chris Mayfield, Senior Pastor Dale Foote and Student Pastor Micah Kitchen.

 Laura Nation / The Anniston Star

There are plenty of things to talk about with Pell City’s Seddon Baptist Church.

The church has a long history and presence in the area. It’s handling a major surge in growth and programs. Next weekend, however, there’s a celebration planned for the congregation to mark its 150th anniversary.