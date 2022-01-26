Section of Alabama 34 will be closed Monday for roadwork

Alabama 34 between Goray Springs (near Milepost 11) will be closed to through traffic for road work Monday, weather permitting. The project is expected to last for about a year, and the road will remain closed until it is complete.
During the closure, the Alabama Department of Transportation will remove and replace the existing bridge in its current location, according to a release announcing the closure. A detour utilizing Alabama 77, I-20, US 78 and US 231 will be in effect during the road closure.
The department of transportation is requesting that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in the area.