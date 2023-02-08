Second shooting death of 2023 in Sylacauga reported Sunday

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Sylacauga man who was shot Sunday near the Drew Court Housing Complex in Sylacauga has died.
Police responded to a shots-fired call near Drew Court Sunday and, upon arrival, found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale, 34, in the front yard of a residence on the 180 block of Sherwood Drive. He appeared to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Lauderdale was taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga and then taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital via LifeSaver helicopter. He was pronounced dead in the UAB emergency room Monday.
This is Sylacauga’s second homicide of 2023. On Jan. 16, police responded to a shooting near Drew Court and Kingswood Drive, finding an SUV crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road. Cameron Dontae Rogers, 19, of Sylacauga, was in the vehicle and had been shot. Medics were called, but Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Investigations into both killings remained ongoing Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if there was any connection between the two victims.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering $1,000 cash rewards in both cases for anyone with information that leads to the identification of a suspect.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at 256-249-4176 or 256-267.0090. You may also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password. Information reported to Crimestoppers is anonymous.