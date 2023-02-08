 Skip to main content
Second shooting death of 2023 in Sylacauga reported Sunday

A Sylacauga man who was shot Sunday near the Drew Court Housing Complex in Sylacauga has died.

Lauderdale

Devadney Lauderdale

Police responded to a shots-fired call near Drew Court Sunday and, upon arrival, found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale, 34, in the front yard of a residence on the 180 block of Sherwood Drive. He appeared to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Rogers

Cameron Dontae Rogers