Second Saturday in June event will serve as fundraiser for Red Door Kitchen

The second Saturday for June 2021 will take place around the square and at the Talladega Bottling Works on June 12.
This month’s event is also going to be a fundraiser called "Rocking For the Red Door Kitchen."
The Bottling Works will be hosting arts and crafts vendors and live music from a lineup including the bands Todd Simpson and Mojo Child (funk, blues and rock), El-Amin (reggae rock fusion), Honey Bunches of Motes (alternative rock), Nine Times Brighter (southern rock) and Bo Jones Band (also southern rock).
The lineup will also include a songwriters showcase featuring Tommy Shields, Kat Hunter, Josiah Rodda and Kevin Smith.
The concert portion is free, but there will also be 100 tickets available, for $30 each, for a crawfish boil hosted by Sea Life Food Truck from 3-8 p.m.
According to a news release, each person gets a pan of seasoned cajun corn, cajun potatoes, a boiled egg, smoked sausage and crawfish for starters. Each ticket-holder may return for more crawfish until supplies run out. Sea-Life is limiting the number of tickets to ensure that every ticket-holder gets his or her fill of crawfish.
One of the event’s sponsors has pledged to match $5 for every ticket sold to the Red Door Kitchen as well.
The Red Door Kitchen is a 501(c) 3 that provides a “meals on wheels” program for elderly or disabled people as well as meals for homeless people that come by their location on South Street.
There will also be other food trucks parked around the square.
Inside the Bottling Works, there will be more live music and glow-in-the-dark ping pong.
For more information, please visit the Facebook page for “What Talladega Needs Is …” or the Red Door Kitchen.