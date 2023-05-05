Second person dies following Jackson Trace crash

A second person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Jackson Trace Road in Talladega last Saturday afternoon.
Brentavies L. Marizette, 40, of Talladega, was critically injured in the crash and airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he died May 2.
The same crash took the life of Amber N. Marizette, who was a passenger in the vehicle Brentavies Marizette was driving. She was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where she died Saturday.
The wreck occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m. Saturday. The Marizettes were in a 2004 GMC Envoy that was struck by a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael S. Denton, 44, also of Talladega.
Another passenger of the GMC, Travoris K. Wallace, 32, of Lincoln, who was not using his seat belt at the time of crash, was also injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB) for treatment via helicopter. Information on his condition was not available Thursday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road, approximately five miles north of Talladega, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.