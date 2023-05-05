 Skip to main content
Second person dies following Jackson Trace crash

A second person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Jackson Trace Road in Talladega last Saturday afternoon.

Brentavies L. Marizette, 40, of Talladega, was critically injured in the crash and airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he died May 2.