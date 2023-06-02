 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second arrest made in Talladega Downs double homicide case

Adrian Swain

Adrian Swain

Talladega police have made a second arrest in connection with a shootout in Talladega Downs in March that left two people dead.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Adrian Decorick Swain on a warrant for the murder of 23-year-old D’Juante “Fred” Dickerson Friday morning. The same day the shooting took place, March 19, police also arrested Dennis U. Swain, 23, of Alpine, for the murder of Montrell Johnson, 22, of Talladega. Adrian Swain was also wounded during the incident. It was not immediately clear whether the two Swains are related to each other.