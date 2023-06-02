Second arrest made in Talladega Downs double homicide case

Talladega police have made a second arrest in connection with a shootout in Talladega Downs in March that left two people dead.
Investigators arrested 23-year-old Adrian Decorick Swain on a warrant for the murder of 23-year-old D’Juante “Fred” Dickerson Friday morning. The same day the shooting took place, March 19, police also arrested Dennis U. Swain, 23, of Alpine, for the murder of Montrell Johnson, 22, of Talladega. Adrian Swain was also wounded during the incident. It was not immediately clear whether the two Swains are related to each other.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Adrian Swain was being held without bond as of Friday morning.
The murder charge against Dennis Swain was bound over to a grand jury in April. He is currently out on a half million dollar bond, according to court and jail records.
After Adrian Swain has an initial court appearance, where a bond may be set, the next step would be a preliminary hearing in district court. If the judge finds sufficient evidence after that hearing, his case will also be bound over to a grand jury.
The grand jury in both cases will decide whether to indict for murder or another charge or issue a no bill. If an indictment is issued, the cases will begin making their way to trial.
A conviction for intentional murder with a firearm carries a penalty of 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Talladega police responded to multiple shots fired calls at Talladega Downs around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. At least 10 shots were fired during the incident, killing Johnson and Dickerson and wounding Adrian Swain.
Johnson was pronounced dead at Citizens Baptist Medical Center at about 4 a.m. the day of the shooting.
Dickerson was transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 8:45 a.m. Adrian Swain was also transferred to UAB.
Dennis Swain was arrested that Sunday afternoon, about 12 hours after the shooting took place.
Everyone involved in the incident seems to have known each other.
Johnson, according to his obituary, attended Talladega High School but eventually graduated from Lincoln High School in 2018. He was a standout football player at both schools, leading Lincoln to the second round of the state playoffs in his senior year. He also excelled in baseball and basketball. He attended Union State College in Kentucky, then worked at Kasai North America and at Talladega College. He was also a barber.
He is survived by a young son, his fiancee, both his parents, three sisters, five brothers, two of his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Dickerson also graduated from Talladega High School in 2018. He was described as a leader and sportsman, especially on the basketball court, where he scored 1,114 points during his high school career. He was also on the THS football team with Adrian Swain, and was an honorable mention for the All-County Baseball team in 2017 and 2018, along with Dennis Swain. He won an academic scholarship, with a commitment to play football, to Huntington College in Montgomery. For the past two years, he worked for Georgia Pacific in Talladega. According to his obituary, he “received Christ and united with Wesley Chapel CME Church at a young age.” He later joined Bellview Missionary Baptist Church.
Dickerson is survived by his parents, his godmother, six brothers, four sisters, his grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Dennis McDaniel, “this is still an active investigation, and more arrests are possible in the future.”