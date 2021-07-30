Second arrest made in connection with fatal robbery in Alpine

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has a made a second capital murder arrest in connection with a fatal robbery in Alpine on June 29.
Christopher Zavon Jamerson, 16, of Alpine was arrested Thursday afternoon and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail, according to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore. There are no further arrests expected in connection with this incident.
Lakendrick Jamal Jones, 17, of Childersburg was arrested in connection with the same case July 20. He is also being held without bond.
Kilgore said it was not clear what relation, if any, the two suspects are to each other.
Both have been accused of committing a murder during the course of a robbery.
At about 2 p.m. June 29, one of the two suspects allegedly shot and killed William Gerry Taylor, the 73-year-old owner of 4 Way Grocery and Auto Parts on the 7000 block of Plant Road. Sometime after that, a customer came into the store and called 911 after finding Taylor unconscious and unresponsive behind the counter. Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said in a news release that “medical intervention was unsuccessful, and Mr. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Since Jones and Jamerson are facing capital charges and are over 16, they are automatically certified as adults for trial purposes. Since both were younger than 21 at the time, however, they would still have the right to apply for youthful offender status. If granted, they would stand trial before a judge only, not a jury, and would face a maximum of three years in prison and a clean record on release.
If youthful offender status is not granted, they would stand trial for capital murder in front of a jury. Normally, an adult convicted of capital murder would face either life in prison without the possiblilty of parole or death by lethal injection.
Again, because of their ages, however, neither Jones nor Jamerson will not face the death penalty if convicted. The punishments, set by the court, would be either life or life without the possibility of parole.
If he is sentenced to life, he will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years.