Seasons of Talladega honors longtime employee Judy Shinn

TALLADEGA — The Seasons of Talladega Assisted Living facility recently honored employee Judy Shinn for 12 years of service in numerous capacities.
According to a news release, Shinn came to the seasons of Talladega with many years of experience serving in senior care facilities. As a cook in the facility, Shinn often spends time reviewing recipes, especially for deserts.
Among other things, she is also the go-to expert on bird-feeders, gardening and all plant related matters. On the rare occasions when she is not working, she is described as an animal lover, spending time with her cats and dogs.
The release added that Shinn is always available to lend a helping hand to the residents, families and other staff.