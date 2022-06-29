'Sean of the South' looks forward to Thursday appearance at Ritz Theater

Editor's note: Ticket information is at the bottom.
Sean Dietrich, best known as “Sean of the South,” is looking forward to his upcoming Thursday engagement at Talladega’s Ritz Theater.
“The first time I ever visited Talladega was when I was a kid, for a NASCAR race," he said. "Like a lot of people, that was about all I knew about Talladega for a long time. Also, my wife has some very distant family members in the area. But the first time I ever did a show here was in 2017 or 2018, and the response was amazing.
"The way I was treated by everyone was just the best. And these were people that I had never met before. I just came to sing some songs and tell some stories. And we come back every now and again, and folks are always good to us.”
He describes his upcoming performance as "an evening that you will forget for the rest of your life. I’m really not sure why this works, and it’s definitely not what I set out to do. I’ll play some old tunes, some songs I grew up with in church, and I tell stories about my family and about the unique American culture of the south.”
Dietrich was born in Missouri and raised in the Florida panhandle.
“We were about 45 minutes from the Alabama state line, and there were always a lot of people who were kind of confused about whether they were Alabama residents with Florida driver’s licenses or Florida residents with Alabama accents," he said. "And my wife is from Brewton, Alabama, which is just about 40 minutes on the other side of the line.”
The couple later relocated to Birmingham, where he decided to start writing again.
“I had first started writing when I was in fifth grade, but I had a rough childhood, and I ended up setting it down for a long time," he said. "I decided to come back to it when I was in my late 20’s, or maybe when I was 30. And I found it worked, which was weird, because nothing else had really worked for me up to that point.”
Lewis Grizzard was and is his literary hero.
“I was asked that question at a conference once, and I think half the audience thought I was joking," he said. "But to me, he is the quintessence of the column form. He was clever, heartfelt and he introduced me to what I wanted to do. I’ve never gotten away from that. I certainly don’t write like him, but I learned from him how to write like you talk, then just go in and clean it up a little.
"I don’t have a great vocabulary, and I’m not very well read. Honestly, if I listed any other literary influences, I think I’d just be trying to impress you.”
Like his hero, he said he knew humor would be the way he wanted to go.
“I wanted my writing to be humorous, but not ridiculous,” he said. “I read something, then thought, ‘Hey, I could do that,’ and I did. It felt good, and I kept going. … Up till then, nothing I did seemed to go. I needed a way to express some things, and writing turned out to be the only way I could do that. I needed a way to talk to myself, and this is what worked. … I was always a triangle in a world of round and square pegs. Now it seems like I finally found my little triangular hole.”
Since his return to writing, he has had work published in Newsweek, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, Good Grit, the Tallahassee Democrat, South Magazine, The Bitter Southerner, Thom Magazine, The Birmingham News and The Mobile Press Register as well as 13 books. This is in addition to the 300 words per most days he posts online for more than a quarter of a million followers.
“I can’t explain it,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun, but it’s also been the only thing I’ve ever done that felt like it was what I was made to do. Writing online, doing newspaper columns, magazine pieces, they are all different animals in many ways, the process is different, but there are a lot of similarities, too.
"They can all be equally maddening and unorganized. I’ve been writing newspaper columns for about 10 years now, and I’m familiar enough with the word count that I can feel when I hit 800 words. I can feel the rhythm. When I’m writing a book, obviously 800 words is inadequate, but I can still feel my brain telling me to stop. It’s a different art form. With a magazine piece where I’m writing 2000 words, that can be a challenge, too.”
Although he said he enjoys these challenges, if forced to make a choice he would stick with his newspaper columns.
“It’s like Bear Bryant said: you dance with the ones that brung you.”
And of course, there is also the musical component.
“I’ve been playing music since I was itty-bitty,” he said. “I started out in church, and then I grew up and turned into a sinner. I started to play bars at night, just nothing places from Atlanta to the tip of Florida. So I have a repertoire of songs that my mother despises, but Gospel music is also a part of me, who I am. But I still need to throw in some songs that belong in a place with an uneven pool table and a neon Miller Hi-Life sign.”
All of which lead up to the upcoming return engagement at the Ritz.
“I was asked once if I would give a talk in Houston County, Alabama,” he said. “So I said, 'Sure.' And now I’m doing these things all over the United States. (But) I really am excited about coming back to Talladega. I’m looking forward to seeing the town again, meeting some new people. Talladega really is a special place.”
Ticket information
—The Historic Talladega Ritz Theatre’s Summer 2022 Season opens Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m, featuring Sean Dietrich, “Sean of the South,” who is widely known for his lively commentary on life in the American South. With more than 260,000 Facebook followers, Sean is a hugely popular Southern humorist who passionately shares the pride of his roots whenever he can. Few observers can match his insight into the inherent warmth, kindness and genteel nature we see in fellow Southerners every day — not to mention his uproarious takes on our more colorful characters, and every family has at least one with their peculiar, yet hilarious idiosyncrasies. Sean is also a mean guitar picker, plus he knows how to melt some piano keys too. Don’t miss this up-close and unforgettable experience with the amazing Sean of the South on the Ritz stage. All reserved seats are $18 and may be purchased ONLINE at www.ritztalladega.com or by PHONE at 256-315-0000 (1:30-8 p.m. daily).